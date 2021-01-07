Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:JPC opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
