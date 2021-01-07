Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYV stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

