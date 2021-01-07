Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE NMZ opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.