Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NMY opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.83.
About Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund
Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.