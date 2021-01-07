Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JRO opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

