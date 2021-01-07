Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:JRO opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
