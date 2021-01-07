Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund
