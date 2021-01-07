Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

