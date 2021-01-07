Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NUW stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $17.22.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

