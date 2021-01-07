Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NUW stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $17.22.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
