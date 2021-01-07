Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $51,438.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00110446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00456887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00227002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054205 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

