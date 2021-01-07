NPCoin Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. NPCoin has a market cap of $456,485.52 and approximately $767.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006965 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.