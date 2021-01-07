NPCoin (NPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $456,827.91

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market cap of $456,827.91 and approximately $553.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NPCoin has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007505 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

