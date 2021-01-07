Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.92

Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) (CVE:NLH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 343582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$53.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Nova Leap Health Corp. (NLH.V) Company Profile (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

