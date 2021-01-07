Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

NWPX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Pipe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 116.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 186.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 519.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

