Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

NFBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $707.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.71. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 29.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

