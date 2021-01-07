Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $707.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.06 million. Analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 39.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 29.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

