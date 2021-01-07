Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Trading Up 6%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.13 and last traded at $97.29. Approximately 1,373,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,027,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

