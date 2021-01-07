Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.41.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $109.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $122,645.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 124,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after buying an additional 3,501,094 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 38,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

