Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

