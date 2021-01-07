Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NOG opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.73 million.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $102,000.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

