Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

WETF stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.01 million, a PE ratio of -52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,328,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 323,636 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

