North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.09

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 102500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$9.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Northwest Territories.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.