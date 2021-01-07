Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 4.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.74. The stock had a trading volume of 60,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $211.61. The company has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

