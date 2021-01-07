Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in The Kroger by 29.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,245,000 after buying an additional 1,459,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after buying an additional 1,452,718 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 346,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,726. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

