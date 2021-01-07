Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. The Liberty Braves Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $1.46. The business had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

