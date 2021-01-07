Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSC. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.00.

NSC stock opened at $243.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.11 and its 200-day moving average is $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

