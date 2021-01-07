Nord/LB Reiterates Buy Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Nord/LB reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

