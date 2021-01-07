Nord/LB Analysts Give Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) a €194.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €227.49 ($267.63).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €219.70 ($258.47) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €210.47 and a 200-day moving average of €205.54. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a one year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a one year high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

