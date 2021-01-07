Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.48

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

