Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.48

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
