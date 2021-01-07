Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

NOMD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

