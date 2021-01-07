Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives €3.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.68 ($4.33).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

