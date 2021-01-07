Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €2.95 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOKIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.68 ($4.33).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

