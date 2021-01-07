NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Up 6.3%

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.25. 255,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 199,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $267.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of NN by 10.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,826,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 372,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NN by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,778,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 582,469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in NN by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,538,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 395,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NN by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

