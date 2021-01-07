Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Trading Up 11%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)’s stock price was up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 119,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 86,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segment, Equipment and Engineering and Financial Services. The company offers diaphragm, angle seat, and sanitary ball valves; sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring, and clean-in-place return pumps; and sanitary pipe fittings.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.