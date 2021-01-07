Niobio Cash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $52,922.37 and $11.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 130.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

