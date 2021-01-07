Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.76. The company has a market cap of $718.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Long, Jr. sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $222,303.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,033.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Long, Jr. sold 13,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $867,082.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,306.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,751. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

