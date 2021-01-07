NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $700,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,879 shares in the company, valued at $25,457,700.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,857,750. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 158,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

