NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEP. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,650. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $60,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

