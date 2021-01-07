Nexo One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.52 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Bancor Network and DDEX. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $367.60 million and approximately $15.52 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00112940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00489343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00243827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016211 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, YoBit, Hotbit, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Mercatox, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

