New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 78,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,351. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,292,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 139,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.