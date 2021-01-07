New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Trading 5.8% Higher

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.63. 847,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 752,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

