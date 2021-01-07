New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $7,800,000. Ossiam increased its position in Truist Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. 8,169,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,553,601. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

