New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 10,575 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 43.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

T traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 52,973,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,166,965. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

