New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 482.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.64. 3,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.