New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Waste Management by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after buying an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $111,566,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9,260.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after acquiring an additional 641,268 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,338,000 after acquiring an additional 376,786 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,646. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

