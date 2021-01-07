New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after buying an additional 272,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after acquiring an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.40.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.62. 1,252,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,272. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.22. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $218.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

