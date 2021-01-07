New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,468.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.24. 373,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have commented on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.27.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.