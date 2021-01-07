New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 9,843 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 65.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. 733,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,095. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

