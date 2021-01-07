New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 4,750 Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Nintendo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter worth $203,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter worth $1,531,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 82.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Nintendo during the third quarter valued at $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NTDOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

NTDOY traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.69. The stock had a trading volume of 380,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,773. The stock has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $82.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 25.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

