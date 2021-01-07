Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.23.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $168.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.93. Nevro has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $299,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. Insiders sold a total of 26,749 shares of company stock worth $4,056,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Nevro by 50.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

