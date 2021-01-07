Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global raised Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.23.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.93.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,027,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,177,000 after buying an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,737,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,770,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after buying an additional 150,653 shares during the period.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.