NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Stock Price Up 19.9%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s share price rose 19.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 1,842,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 762,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

NRBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

